Voter Turnout in Sunday’s General Election Stands at 56.26 Pct

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Voter turnout in Japan’s general election on Sunday stood at 56.26 pct, up from 53.85 pct in the previous House of Representatives election in 2024 while marking the fifth-lowest figure since the end of World War II, an internal affairs ministry report showed Monday.

Heavy snow in a wide range of areas in the country appeared to have only a limited impact on voter turnout, thanks to a record number of early voters.

By prefecture, voter turnout fell in Aomori, Akita, Yamagata, Toyama, Fukui, Wakayama, Tottori, and Shimane. Nara, which includes Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s constituency, had the highest figure, at 62.17 pct, while Tottori had the lowest, at 47.69 pct.

The number of people who cast constituency votes before election day rose by about 1.29-fold from the 2024 election to 27,017,098, the highest figure on record for a parliamentary election. They accounted for 26.1 pct of all voters.

