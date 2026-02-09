LDP Sweeps Single-Seat Constituencies in 31 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party won every single-seat constituency in 31 of Japan's 47 prefectures in Sunday's House of Representatives election.

The LDP won 316 seats in the election for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, up sharply from 198 seats before the election.

By contrast, the Centrist Reform Alliance, formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito prior to the election, secured only 49 seats, less than one-third of its pre-election total.

Due to its landslide victory, the LDP faced a shortage of candidates in four regional proportional representation blocs, ceding 14 seats to other parties.

Such shortages of proportional representation candidates have occurred from time to time since the 2005 Lower House election. It is believed to be the first time for a political party in Japan to have faced a shortage of 10 or more potential lawmakers.

