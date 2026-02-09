Japan Wins Figure Skating Team Silver at Milan-Cortina

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan won the silver medal in the figure skating team event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday, as it did at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The Japanese team earned a total score of 68, just behind the U.S. team's 69. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara recorded the highest score in pair skating, and Kaori Sakamoto did so in women's singles free skating.

In snowboarding, Tsubaki Miki placed sixth in women's parallel giant slalom. Tomoka Takeuchi, 42, was eliminated in the preliminary round. Takeuchi competed in her seventh straight Olympic games, setting a new record for Japanese women.

In the women's big air event, four Japanese athletes advanced to Monday's finals, with Kokomo Murase ranking second in the preliminary round.

