68 Women Elected to Japan's Lower House, 2nd Highest on Record

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Sixty-eight women were elected to Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in Sunday's vote, the second highest figure.

Women accounted for 14.6 pct of successful candidates, also the second highest on record.

The previous Lower House election in 2024 saw the highest number of successful female candidates, at 73, and the highest proportion of female winners, at 15.7 pct.

In the latest election, 21.7 pct of female candidates won seats.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party had the largest number of women who clinched seats, at 39, followed by the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito, all at eight.

