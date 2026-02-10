U.S. to Boost Security, Economic Cooperation with Japan after LDP Win

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Following the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s landslide victory in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, the United States plans to enhance cooperation with the Asian ally in security and economic matters.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to agree with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the LDP, to strengthen their countries’ alliance at their summit slated for March 19 in Washington.

U.S. media scrambled to report the results of the election for the all-important lower chamber of Japan’s parliament.

“The election was driven by enthusiasm about Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, and her party’s two-thirds supermajority victory appeared to affirm a strong appetite for her ‘Japan First’ approach,” The Washington Post reported.

The New York Times said, “The result clears the way for Ms. Takaichi to enact a conservative agenda on defense and social issues and to strengthen her position on the global stage.”

