Takaichi Aiming to Outline Consumption Tax Cut by Summer

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she aims to outline a proposed consumption tax cut to zero for food by summer.

At a press conference following her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Takaichi said that "I will rack my mind" to realize a two-year consumption tax exemption for food as soon as possible. During the Lower House race, the LDP pledged to accelerate discussions on the issue.

She called on opposition parties to join an envisaged national council on social security reform.

As the LDP won a two-thirds majority in the Lower House through the election, Takaichi said that she will "take on the challenge" of revising Japan's Constitution. Such a majority in both Diet chambers is necessary for the parliament to propose constitutional amendment for a national referendum.

The prime minister said, "I am determined to work tenaciously to create an environment for holding a national referendum (on constitutional revision) as soon as possible."

