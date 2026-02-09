Takaichi Aims to Build Consensus on Tax Cut by Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she aims to build a consensus among political parties on a consumption tax cut by this summer.

At a press conference following her Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's general election, Takaichi said she will "rack my mind" to realize a two-year consumption tax exemption for food products as soon as possible. During the election campaign, the LDP pledged to accelerate discussions on the issue.

She called on opposition parties to join a national council on social security reform and expressed hope that the council will reach an interim accord on a consumption tax cut "at least before the summer."

After the LDP won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, Takaichi declared that she will take on the challenge of revising Japan's Constitution. Such a majority in both Diet chambers is necessary to hold a national referendum on constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said she hopes that the LDP's coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, will take posts in her cabinet.

