Japan Lower House Election Winners Aged 54.7 on Average

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The average age of people who won seats in Sunday's election for Japan's House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, was 54.7 years old, a bit younger than 55.6 in the previous Lower House election in 2024.

Six winners were in their 20s. The youngest was Nagisa Muraki of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at 25 years old. Former Prime Minister Taro Aso of the LDP was the oldest, at 85.

The average age of winners stood at 55.7 for the LDP and 52.5 for the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's coalition partner.

In the opposition camp, winners were 57.6 years old on average at the Centrist Reform Alliance, created by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, 48.7 at the Democratic Party for the People, 49.0 at Sanseito, 40.2 at Team Mirai and 60.5 at the Japanese Communist Party.

First-time winners numbered 106, up seven from the previous election. The LDP accounted for the largest share, at 66. followed by 13 at Sanseito, 10 at Team Mirai, seven at the DPFP, five at the JIP and four at the Centrist Reform Alliance.

