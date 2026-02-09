Sony to End Blu-ray Disc Recorder Shipments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics giant Sony Corp. said Monday that it will stop shipping all Blu-ray Disc recorders starting in February, as the market for such products is shrinking amid the popularity of online video distribution services.

Sony, the core unit of Sony Group Corp., has already halted production of the recorders, and will not introduce a successor model. The company plans to continue production of Blu-ray Disc players.

In 2003, Sony released the world's first Blu-ray Disc recorder. Blu-ray Disc is an optical disc standard developed as a successor to DVD.

