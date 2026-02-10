Centrist Party to Pick New Chief Fri. after Election Blunder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is expected to elect its new leader Friday, following its crushing defeat in Sunday's House of Representatives election.

Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito, the co-leaders of the party, formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito prior to the election, announced at a meeting of party executives Monday their decisions to resign from the posts.

Member lawmakers will hold a general meeting Wednesday to discuss details of the election to pick the party's new leader.

The Centrist Reform Alliance is at a crossroads over whether it can regain its initial momentum after the party saw its seats decrease some 70 pct to only 49 through the latest election for the 465-seat powerful lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At a joint press conference with Saito held after Monday's executive meeting, Noda expressed eagerness to launch a new leadership team before the start of a special Diet session, seen to be convened Feb. 18.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]