Prudential Life Sets Up 3rd-Party Panel to Investigate Fraud

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Prudential Life Insurance Co. said Tuesday that it has set up a third-party committee to investigate widespread fraud in which its employees scammed clients out of some 3.1 billion yen.

"We've found it necessary to undergo a third-party investigation with higher expertise and objectivity," Hiromitsu Tokumaru, who became the company's president on Feb. 1, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The president also revealed that there were about 300 compensation claims from customers as of Monday, following the company's announcement of its compensation policy.

Shuji Iwamura, former head of the Nagoya High Public Prosecutors Office, became head of the third-party committee. It will verify the results of the in-house investigation, analyze the causes and propose measures to prevent a recurrence. Until now, the company had been negative about the establishment of a third-party committee, but changed its policy.

The third-party panel will also examine whether the management's series of responses to the fraud were appropriate. "Based on the committee's findings, we will take appropriate action, including measures concerning management, if we determine they are necessary," Tokumaru said.

