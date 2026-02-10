Nikkei Rewrites Closing High for 2nd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average rewrote its all-time closing high for the second straight day on Tuesday, as buying momentum continued after Sunday's general election.

The index of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section ended the day's session up 1,286.60 points, or 2.28 pct, from Monday at 57,650.54. The broader TOPIX index rose 71.71 points, or 1.90 pct, to 3,855.28.

"Market participants were still basking in the news of the (ruling) Liberal Democratic Party's resounding victory (in the House of Representatives election)," an official of a midsize securities firm said.

Investors also rushed to buy semiconductor- and artificial intelligence-related stocks, such as technology investor SoftBank Group and chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron, following overnight rises in their U.S. peers.

"Hopes are growing for investment in and monetization of AI," an official of a major securities firm said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]