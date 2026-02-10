Japan Post Ordered to Halt 3,333 Delivery Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry has completed notifications suspending a total of 3,333 delivery minivehicles at 1,862 post offices operated by Japan Post Co. over improper driver roll calls, including alcohol and health checks, transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said Tuesday.

"It is deeply regrettable that roll call procedures, which are crucial for safety management, were not properly implemented," Kaneko told a press conference.

"I hope Japan Post will steadily implement measures based on its action plans to prevent any recurrence," he added.

As of Tuesday, the suspension period has already expired for a total of 1,895 delivery vehicles at 867 post offices, and the suspension order is slated to be terminated by the end of March for most post offices, according to the transport ministry.

Japan Post has a total of some 32,000 such delivery minivehicles at 3,188 post offices offering collection and delivery services across the country.

