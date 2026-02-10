Japan to Mull Punishments on Paying for Sex

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Tuesday that his ministry will set up a panel of experts to consider introducing punishments on paying for sex.

The panel plans to hold its first meeting by the end of March.

The current anti-prostitution law punishes those who wait for customers and solicit them in public places, while the act of paying for sex is not punishable.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered the justice minister to review the law, at a parliamentary meeting in November.

