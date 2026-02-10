Japan Special Diet Session to Start Feb. 18

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to be convened for a special session Feb. 18, when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to be re-elected leader of the country and launch her second cabinet.

The government presented the special session opening schedule to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, on Tuesday. LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Kajiyama then explained the plan at a meeting with Hirofumi Ryu and Yasuhiro Nakagawa, co-heads of Diet affairs from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.

The Takaichi cabinet is expected to resign en masse at its extraordinary meeting on the first day of the Diet session. An election for the prime minister will take place in both Diet chambers later that day.

The special session will follow Sunday's general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, in which the LDP secured a stunning victory.

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, told reporters at the prefectural government office Tuesday that his party will offer a lawmaker to serve as a cabinet member at the request of Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]