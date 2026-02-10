4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Tuesday.

It is the first time since Jan. 14 that a Chinese official ship has sailed in Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

The four Haijing ships crossed into the Japanese waters between around 4:10 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., and left the area by around 6:10 p.m.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

