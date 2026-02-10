Takaichi Begins Full Preparations for Key Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--After leading her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's historic victory in Sunday's House of Representatives election, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi began full-scale preparations Tuesday for realizing signature policies.

Takaichi held talks with her cabinet ministers relevant to key policies, including a consumption tax cut and plans to enhance national intelligence functions.

Although these policies include divisive issues, such as espionage prevention legislation, the government is expected to leverage public opinion as a tailwind, with a focus on moves by cautious lawmakers in the LDP as well as opposition parties.

After the first cabinet meeting held Tuesday since the election, Takaichi told all ministers to stay focused and diligently perform their duties, urging them to fully commit to fulfilling campaign pledges.

She later met separately with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to discuss a proposal to lower the consumption tax rate on food items to zero for two years, for which the LDP has vowed to "expedite consideration" in its campaign promises.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]