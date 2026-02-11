Japan Earns 1st Olympic Ski Jump Mixed Team Medal

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan won the bronze medal in the ski jumping mixed team event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday, earning its first Olympic medal in the event.

The Japanese team, consisting of Nozomi Maruyama, Ryoyu Kobayashi, Sara Takanashi and Ren Nikaido, brought the Asian country its eighth medal at the ongoing Olympics.

Japan marked a total score of 1,034.0, while Slovenia won its second successive gold, with a score of 1,069.2. Norway placed second.

The mixed team event was held for the first time at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and Japan finished fourth at the time, missing the podium.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]