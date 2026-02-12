30 Pct of Men in Japan Interested in Own Valentine's Day Treats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Some 30 pct of men in Japan are interested in sweets sold as Valentine's Day gifts for themselves, a survey by LY Corp. showed ahead of this year's Feb. 14.

In the survey conducted on about 2,000 men in late January, 27 pct of the respondents said that they are interested in Valentine's Day sweets, while some 30 pct said they had no interest.

The survey also found that about 24 pct of the respondents had already bought or were considering buying Valentine's Day-related items on the internet company's Line Gift service.

These figures are "higher than expected," an LY official said, expressing surprise at men's high demand for Valentine's Day treats.

"We often see men come to our Valentine's Day event spaces to buy alone," said an official at Sogo & Seibu Co., a department store chain.

