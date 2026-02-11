Dollar Sinks below 154 Yen amid Economic Concerns

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The dollar hit a two-week low below 154 yen in Asian trading on Wednesday local time after falling below 154.50 yen in New York on Tuesday amid concerns over the U.S. economy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 154.34-44 yen, down by 1.48 yen from the same time the previous day. The euro dropped by 2.16 yen to 183.57-67 yen.

The Tokyo market is closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

The greenback remained under pressure after White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in a Monday television interview that U.S. employment growth may slow in the coming months due to population decline and improved productivity.

Dollar selling was also prompted by lackluster U.S. economic data released on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]