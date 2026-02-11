Death Toll from Heavy Snow Reaches 46 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from heavy snow across Japan since Jan. 21 has reached 46, with local authorities urging caution against accidents during snow removal work.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, snow-related deaths had been confirmed in 10 of the country's 47 prefectures, mainly along the Sea of Japan coast, as of Tuesday morning. Niigata had the most deaths, at 17.

Heavy snow has also left 193 people severely injured and 365 slightly injured, while completely destroying one house and partially destroying two.

In the northern city of Sapporo, an 81-year-old man was found buried in snow on his property around noon on Feb. 4 and confirmed dead at a hospital. According to Hokkaido prefectural police, he is believed to have accidentally fallen while shoveling snow off the roof.

In the northeastern town of Kawanishi, Yamagata Prefecture, a man in his 70s was found buried in snow under the eaves of his home on Saturday and was later confirmed dead. Yamagata police suspect that he was caught in falling snow from the roof.

