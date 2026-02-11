Toyota Chairman to Be Inducted into U.S. Auto Hall of Fame

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corp., has been named a 2026 inductee to the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame.

Toyoda will be the fourth member of the company's founding family to receive the honor, following Kiichiro, Eiji and Shoichiro. Other Japanese inductees include Soichiro Honda, the founder of Honda Motor Co.

According to the hall's website, Toyoda is "recognized for redefining global automotive leadership through a driver-first philosophy, restoring passion, performance, and purpose to modern mobility while guiding Toyota through a transformative era."

