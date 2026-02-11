Toyota to Begin Sales of 1st U.S.-Made EV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will begin sales of its first locally produced electric vehicle in the United States.

A new EV model of the Highlander, a large SUV, is scheduled for release in the North American market in late 2026.

While demand for EVs in the United States has slowed since the administration of President Donald Trump scrapped purchase incentives, Toyota is eyeing medium- to long-term market expansion.

The Highlander has three rows of seats for up to seven passengers and has a maximum range of about 515 kilometers.

The new model will be assembled at a factory in Kentucky, with batteries from a North Carolina plant built by Toyota. The company has not released prices.

