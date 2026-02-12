Shina, Ogawa Run for Leadership of Centrist Reform Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Takeshi Shina and Junya Ogawa, former members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Thursday filed their candidacies for Friday's leadership election of the Centrist Reform Alliance, which was formed last month by the CDP and Komeito.

The voting will be held at a general meeting of the opposition party's lawmakers.

The main focal point of the election will be how each candidate intends to pave the way for recovery of the party amid smoldering voices questioning its very survival following its significant defeat in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Shina, 59, a former parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, and Ogawa, 54, a former secretary-general of the CDP, held a joint press conference at the party headquarters on Thursday.

Shina said the preferential placement of former Komeito members on the proportional representation candidate lists for the Lower House should be reviewed, arguing it "ought to rest on principle of equality."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]