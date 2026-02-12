High Chocolate Prices Impacting Valentine's Day Gifts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--A surge in cocoa bean prices and consumer inflation in Japan are having an impact on 67.5 pct of women who buy chocolates for Valentine's Day gifts, a survey showed Thursday.

High prices of cocoa beans, the basic ingredient for chocolate, have made them choose lower-priced items and reduce the number of gifts they purchase, according to the survey by market research company Intage Inc.

The survey was conducted in mid-January on people aged between 15 and 79 across Japan who are registered as respondents to Intage questionnaires. Valid responses were collected from about 2,500 females.

Of them, 42.8 pct answered they have no plan to give chocolates, up 4.0 percentage points from a similar survey last year.

An average budget for Valentine's Day gifts, mainly for family members and themselves, stood at 4,943 yen, up 369 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]