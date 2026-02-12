Japan High School Ballplayers Suspected of Spreading Obscene Video

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent papers on two members of Third Senior High School of Nihon University's baseball team to prosecutors including for allegedly making a female student send an obscene video, investigative sources said Thursday.

The video is believed to have been shared among team members around the time when the team finished as runner-up at last summer's "Koshien," a prestigious national high school baseball tournament.

Of the two, a 17-year-old member is suspected of having a 15-year-old female acquaintance send him a total of three obscene still and video images between March and April last year, in violation of the child prostitution and child pornography prohibition law, according to the sources.

The other member, 16, is suspected of receiving one video between April and October of the same year and forwarding it to another student.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the possibility that the video may have been shared with dozens of members of the team via free messaging app Line and other means and that over 10 team members may have been involved in the misconduct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]