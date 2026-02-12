Crimes in Japan Up 4.9 pct for 4th Year of Rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of crime cases recognized in Japan in 2025 rose 4.9 pct from the previous year to 774,142, up for the fourth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number exceeded that in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise was led by a marked increase in crimes by "tokuryu" anonymous and fluid crime groups, such as telephone and other crimes classified as special fraud, as well as romance and social media-based investment scams. The amount of damage from such crimes climbed 1.6 times to 324.1 billion yen, hitting a record high.

"The situation is severe, and people's sense of security has been negatively affected," National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jiro Akama told a regular press conference. "We want to realize the world's safest country by implementing strategic crackdowns on tokuryu."

Recognized crime cases continued decreasing after peaking in 2002. But the annual number began to rebound after hitting the bottom in 2021.

The rebound was previously thought to have stemmed mainly from an easing and removal of the restrictions on business and other activities implemented during the pandemic. But given that the latest tally exceeded the 2019 level, it is clear that the public safety situation has deteriorated.

