Asahi’s Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Fall 11 Pct in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Thursday that its sales of beer and quasi-beer products in January fell 11 pct in value from a year before, as the company has been reducing shipments following a cyberattack on its parent company last September.

January’s slide followed a 16 pct fall in December and a 19 pct drop in November. The Japanese food and beverage maker’s logistics system was restored this month after months of disruptions from the cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Among rivals, Kirin Brewery Co.'s sales of beer and quasi-beer products climbed 8 pct in value in January. In volume, Sapporo Breweries Ltd.'s sales went up 5 pct and those of Suntory Ltd. declined 2 pct.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]