Japan to Subsidize Measures to Ease Airport Congestion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry plans to provide subsidies for measures designed to ease airport congestion caused by an increase in inbound tourists as part of efforts to address overtourism and create a more comfortable travel environment.

Specifically, the ministry is considering subsidizing costs for expanding passenger walkways at airports and increasing baggage conveyor belts in a bid to reduce long waiting times and queues.

The ministry has earmarked 2,883 million yen for the program in the government’s fiscal 2026 budget proposal.

Domestic airlines, airport terminal operators and local governments that manage airports would be eligible for the subsidies, which are expected to cover half of the costs, in principle, for strengthening terminal building functions to alleviate congestion.

The subsidies are also expected to be utilized for improving and expanding airport bus terminals and installing digital signage to guide passengers to their destinations so that they can smoothly transfer to public transportation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]