Improper DNA Analyses May Have Affected Saga Police Probes in 19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Improper DNA analyses by a former employee at the police department of Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, may have influenced investigations in 19 cases, the National Police Agency said in a report on its special re-examination Thursday.

The report said it cannot be concluded for sure that the misconduct created no obstacles in the 19 cases, noting that discrepancies between the results of the initial and special re-examinations, and testing flaws were found.

According to the report, the NPA re-examined 25 cases that were still under investigation and nine cases for which the statute of limitations has expired, out of 130 cases that the Saga police had determined involved inappropriate DNA analyses.

The report found that the results of DNA analyses conducted by the former employee at the prefectural police's scientific investigation institute and those obtained through the NPA's special probes differed in eight cases. In 14 cases, re-examination was impossible because samples had been lost or discarded.

In nine cases, the former employee is suspected of not taking appropriate steps, such as neglecting to conduct tests to identify specific individuals despite human DNA having been detected and determining that no DNA has been found without performing necessary tests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]