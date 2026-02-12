Japan Eyes Development of National Intelligence Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering drawing up a national intelligence strategy as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to strengthen the country's intelligence capabilities, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

"In order to make Japan strong and prosperous in all aspects, it is essential for the government to gather sufficient information, analyze it comprehensively and make accurate decisions," Kihara told a press conference.

"We are examining what measures would be effective, including the development of a national intelligence strategy," Kihara added.

If compiled, it would be the first Japanese national strategy dedicated to intelligence.

The National Security Strategy, the current top-level guideline for foreign and security policy, states that Japan will significantly enhance its information-gathering capabilities and its ability to analyze information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]