Dai-ichi Life Reports 1,155 Unauthorized Data Transfers

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has confirmed 1,155 cases of unauthorized data transfers by 64 employees seconded from affiliated insurance companies to 28 agents, including banks.

The information taken without permission included personal data of customers, the insurance holding company said.

The company reprimanded Senior Managing Executive Officer Mamoru Akashi. Chairman Seiji Inagaki, and President and Group CEO Tetsuya Kikuta will voluntarily return 30 pct of their monthly executive compensation for one month.

A total of 12 former and current group executives, including incumbent presidents of subsidiaries, will also return some of their pay for one month.

The latest findings are based on a Dai-ichi Life Holdings survey on group entities, including Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. and Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., that covered the period from April 2021 to October 2025.

