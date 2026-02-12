Rakuten Group Posts Net Loss of 177.8 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rakuten Group Inc. said Thursday that it logged a consolidated net loss of 177.8 billion yen in the fiscal year ended December 2025, marking the seventh consecutive year of red ink.

The result was worse than the previous year's net loss of 164.2 billion yen.

The group is struggling with the burden of investments to increase mobile base stations, although losses in its mobile phone business narrowed due to a rise in the number of subscribers.

The absence of an appraisal gain that was booked in the previous year after a U.S. satellite communication services company was removed from equity-method affiliate status was also a negative factor.

For fiscal 2025, the group's operating profit stood at 14.3 billion yen, down 72.9 pct from the previous year. Sales rose 9.5 pct to a record 2,496.5 billion yen, driven by the strong performance at the Rakuten Ichiba online marketplace and Rakuten Travel, a travel booking site.

