SoftBank Group's Net Profit Grows Fivefold in April-Dec.

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Softbank Group Corp. said Thursday that its consolidated net profit in April-December last year increased fivefold from a year before to 3,172.6 billion yen, thanks to investment profits mainly from U.S. artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI.

Subsidiaries of the Japanese company, such as domestic mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. and British semiconductor designer Arm Holdings PLC, also fared well.

SoftBank Group's investment profits in the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 nearly doubled to 4,220.3 billion yen from 2.17 trillion yen.

The latest figure included 2,796.5 billion yen from OpenAI, following a large-scale additional investment last year. The SoftBank Vision Fund, which invests in AI-related companies, reaped 3,595.2 billion yen in investment gains.

SoftBank Group Senior Vice President Yoshimitsu Goto told a press conference that the company is set to start an AI introduction support service for Japanese companies this month in partnership with OpenAI.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]