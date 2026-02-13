INTERVIEW: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to Issue Stablecoin in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. plans to issue a stablecoin, a type of digital asset, whose value is linked to legal tender, in fiscal 2026 starting in April, President and CEO Hiroshi Kubota said in a recent interview.

The company expects the stablecoin to be initially used in cross-border settlements by companies.

"We need to contribute substantially" to spread the use of yen-denominated stablecoins, Kubota said.

The stablecoin to be issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust will be a Japan-specific "trust-type" token backed by government bonds and deposits held by a trust bank. If realized, it would mark the first such issuance in Japan.

This type of stablecoin can be issued with smaller system investment and is planned to be used mainly for settlements between Japanese companies and their overseas units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]