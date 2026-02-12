Nissan Forecasts 650-B.-Yen Group Net Loss for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it expects to post a group net loss of 650 billion yen for fiscal 2025 ending next month, marking its second straight year in the red.

As the reasons for the dismal forecast, the automaker cited huge costs related to restructuring measures, such as plant shutdowns, sweeping U.S. tariffs under the administration of President Donald Trump, which are projected to pressure its operating balance by 275 billion yen, and sluggish sales in Japan and Europe.

Nissan posted a group net loss of 670.8 billion yen in fiscal 2024. It lowered its global vehicle sales forecast for fiscal 2025 by 50,000 units to 3.2 million units.

The company had not previously published a full-year bottom line outlook.

"Nissan is on the right track to recovery," Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told a press conference. "We are taking the necessary steps decisively and consistently to deliver a sustained recovery and set up the next chapter of Nissan."

