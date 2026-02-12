Japan Justice Ministry Panel Outlines Retrial System Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Justice Ministry panel on Thursday compiled an outline of a review of the country’s retrial system that would continue to allow public prosecutors to file appeals against courts’ decisions to start retrials.

The Legislative Council also outlined an automobile driving punishment law revision that would set numerical standards for the crime of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury, as well as a Civil Code revision related to the statutory adult guardianship and testament systems.

The panel handed the outlines to Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi the same day. The government plans to submit related bills to a special parliamentary session to be convened Wednesday.

Prosecutors will continue to be able to challenge retrial decisions under the outline on a proposed amendment to the criminal procedure law, despite the Japan Federation of Bar Associations and others calling for banning such appeals that could delay relief for falsely convicted people.

The outline also calls for establishing a new provision on evidence disclosures under the law, with a penalty proposed against those who used disclosed evidence for purposes other than their original intent. It also includes a provision allowing courts to swiftly dismiss requests for retrials.

