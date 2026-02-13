Japan Foreign Chief Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has told his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, that Japan will continue to support the war-torn Eastern European country and impose sanctions against Russia in coordination with its Group of Seven partners and the international community.

During his phone talks with Sybiha on Thursday, Motegi also said that Japan stands with Ukraine and that this policy remains unwavering.

The Ukrainian foreign minister expressed his gratitude for Japan's support for Ukraine.

The two are believed to have exchanged views ahead of the G-7 foreign ministers' meeting in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, where the situation in Ukraine will be on the agenda.

