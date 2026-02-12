Japan PM Takaichi May Visit S. Korea in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may visit South Korea in March to hold talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, informed sources said Thursday.

The plan has emerged among Japanese and South Korean government officials as part of "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders, according to Japanese government sources.

The two leaders are expected to confirm the stable development of bilateral relations, which have been improving.

Arrangements are currently underway for Takaichi to visit Washington on March 19 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Takaichi may visit South Korea to coincide with the Japan-U.S. summit.

In addition to Seoul, Lee's hometown of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, is being considered as a possible venue for the Japan-South Korea summit.

