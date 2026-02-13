Japan's Ono, Horishima Win Bronze in Snowboard, Ski at Milan-Cortina

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese snowboarder Mitsuki Ono and skier Ikuma Horishima each won a bronze medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Thursday.

Ono secured her bronze in the women's snowboard halfpipe, which marked Japan's record-setting fourth medal in snowboarding during a single event.

Horishima claimed his medal in the men's freestyle skiing moguls, earning his second consecutive Olympic bronze following the 2022 Beijing Games.

With these results on the seventh day of Milan-Cortina, Japan's total medal count reached 10.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Japanese snowboarders Sara Shimizu and Rise Kudo placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women's halfpipe event.

