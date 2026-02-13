Japan Panel Advises Govt to Raise Medical Fees amid Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japan's health minister on Friday recommended raising medical fees under the country's health insurance system to reflect rising prices and support wage increases for medical workers.

According to the recommendations by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, the fee for a follow-up hospital visit would rise by 10 yen, while the basic hospitalization fee would increase by up to 3,240 yen per day.

New surcharges would be added to first-time and follow-up visit fees and the basic hospitalization fee at all medical institutions. These would be implemented in two stages, in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.

Food charges for inpatients would rise by 40 yen per meal, while utility charges for long-term inpatients aged 65 or older would go up 60 yen per day.

Existing surcharges introduced as part of the fiscal 2024 medical fee revision, which can be collected by medical institutions raising basic wages for nurses, would increase while institutions raising wages for doctors under 40 would also become eligible to charge such levies.

