Dentsu to Book 310-B.-Yen Impairment Loss

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Group Inc. has decided to book an impairment loss of 310.1 billion yen for the year through December 2025, due to sluggish overseas operations, it was learned Friday.

For the business year, the major Japanese advertising group is expected to log a record consolidated net loss, widening from the previous year’s 192.1 billion yen. The company will skip dividends.

Dentsu Group is scheduled to release an earnings report on Friday afternoon.

Following the dismal results, Dentsu Group President Hiroshi Igarashi will step down on March 27, and Takeshi Sano, the current president of Dentsu Inc., the group’s core unit, will succeed him.

