Japan's Special Diet Session to Open on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, will kick off a special session on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told party representatives on Friday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to be re-elected on the first day of the session following her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the Diet's lower chamber.

On Feb. 20, Takaichi and her foreign, finance and economic policy ministers are set to deliver policy speeches. Question-and-answer sessions by party leaders are likely to start as early as Feb. 24.

The initial focus of the 150-day special session will be on the government's budget for fiscal 2026, which begins in April.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]