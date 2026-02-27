Japan, U.S., Philippines Hold Joint Drill in South China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Philippine military said Friday that it conducted a joint maritime exercise with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the South China Sea for four days through Thursday.

The drill was held within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and airspace to the north of the Philippine island of Luzon, near Taiwan, as maritime cooperative activity of the three nations to uphold freedom of navigation and show respect for maritime rights under international law.

From the Philippine side, a frigate and fighter jets of the naval and air forces and a coast guard patrol vessel participated in the drill. Other participants included an MSDF P-3C patrol aircraft and a destroyer of the U.S. military.

On Friday, the Chinese military said it conducted a regular patrol in the South China Sea on the same four days. It criticized the three countries for disturbing the peace and stability of the region through the drill.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]