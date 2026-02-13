Ex-Japan Justice Minister Mori to Become Lower House Speaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to recommend former Justice Minister Eisuke Mori as speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, senior LDP officials said Friday.

Mori, a 77-year-old LDP member, is expected to be chosen as Lower House speaker on the first day Wednesday of a 150-day special Diet session. He has been elected to the Lower House 13 times since his first election in 1990.

As Lower House speaker, Mori will face challenges including leading discussions on ways to secure an adequate number of Imperial Family members for stable Imperial succession.

The ruling and opposition parties on Thursday agreed to choose the Lower House speaker from the LDP and vice speaker from the main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.

Mori is set to replace Fukushiro Nukaga, 82, who served as Lower House speaker from October 2023 until the chamber was dissolved for a snap election on Jan. 23 this year.

