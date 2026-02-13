Toyota Union to Seek Pay Hikes of Up to 21,580 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s labor union decided Friday to demand pay scale and regular wage increases of 8,590-21,580 yen a month in this year's "shunto" spring negotiations.

The request amount differs depending on employee's job type and wage grade. If employee evaluations exceed the standard, additional hikes will be sought.

The Toyota union will demand annual bonuses equivalent to 7.3 months' salary, lower than the 7.6 months requested in the 2025 shunto. The fall comes as the leading Japanese automaker expects its consolidated profits in the year ending next month to fall from the preceding year, due to the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The union will submit the pay requests to the management side Wednesday.

In the 2025 shunto, the union sought pay scale hikes of 9,950-24,450 yen a month, one of the highest levels on record, The company fully met the demand.

