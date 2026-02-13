Dentsu Posts Record Annual Net Loss of 327.6 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Group Inc. said Friday that it logged a record consolidated net loss of 327.6 billion yen for the year through December 2025, due chiefly to an impairment loss of 310.1 billion yen from sluggish overseas operations.

The major Japanese advertising agency's loss widened from the previous year's 192.1 billion yen. Its operating loss totaled 289.2 billion yen, against 124.9 billion yen in the previous year, despite a rise of 1.7 pct in sales to 1,435.2 billion yen.

In response to the poor results, the company will skip its annual dividend payment for the first time since going public in 2001.

Dentsu Group President Hiroshi Igarashi, 65, will step down on March 27. Takeshi Sano, 55, president of Dentsu Inc., the group's core unit, will succeed Igarashi the same day.

Chisato Matsumoto, 59, executive vice president of Dentsu, will take over Sano's current post on April 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]