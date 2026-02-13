Takaichi Still Wants Budget to Pass through Diet before FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed her ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday to expedite deliberations at the upcoming special session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, so the government's initial budget for fiscal 2026 can pass through the Diet before the current fiscal year ends next month.

Meeting with Hiroshi Kajiyama, the LDP's Diet affairs chief, and other senior party members at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi said, "I have not given up on the budget's passage within the fiscal year."

Takaichi's instruction comes as parliamentary debates on the initial budget are starting about a month later than usual due to her abrupt breakup of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a snap election.

Most of LDP members think it impossible to enact the full budget by March 31. But the party is considering to shorten budget-related deliberations by cutting the time allocated for questions from lawmakers in the ruling coalition to meet Takaichi's demand for the budget's "soonest possible passage."

Expecting a strong backlash from the opposition camp, a senior LDP member said whether the measure is taken "depends on negotiations with opposition parties."

