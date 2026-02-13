Takaichi Expecting Additional BOJ Rate Hike: Adviser

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expects the Bank of Japan to raise its policy interest rate in the near future, Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to the Japanese leader, has said in a recent interview.

"I think that an additional rate hike of 0.25 percentage point in the not-so-distant future is within the prime minister's expectations," Honda, former special adviser to the cabinet, said, suggesting that she would tolerate a rate increase from the current 0.75 pct to 1 pct.

Still, Honda expressed skepticism about the possibility of implementing such a hike this spring, saying, "March or April would be too early."

Honda is known for backing Abenomics, the reflationary policy mix of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abenomics features monetary easing, among other stimulative measures.

"Abenomics had a clear goal of overcoming deflation, but now we are in an inflationary trend," Honda said. "I think (Takaichi) no longer holds the view that interest rates should be lowered further," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]