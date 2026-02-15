Takaichi Named "World's Most Powerful Woman" by The Economist

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was featured as "the world's most powerful woman" in an article that ran in the latest issue of the British magazine The Economist, after she led her ruling Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide victory in a snap election.

Following the success in the Feb. 8 election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Takaichi, also LDP president, now "has a historic chance to transform her country," the article said. "She must not squander it."

The LDP has never won "as decisively as it did" in the Lower House election, despite the party's long-standing dominance of Japanese politics.

"To live up to the expectations that her electoral gamble and huge victory have created, Takaichi needs to think bigger and broader," said the article, with an illustration of the prime minister smiling and raising her right hand against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

"She must be a leader for all of Japan, not only for her right-wing loyalists."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]